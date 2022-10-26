 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

