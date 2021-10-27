For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Grand Island, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 28 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
