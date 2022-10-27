 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

