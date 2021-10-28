Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
