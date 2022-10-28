 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

