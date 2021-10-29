 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts