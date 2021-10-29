Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
