Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
