 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts