Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Grand Island. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

