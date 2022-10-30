This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Grand Island. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 d…
Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 …
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected…
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Grand Island …
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Grand Island folks should see hig…