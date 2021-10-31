 Skip to main content
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

