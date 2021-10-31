This evening in Grand Island: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
