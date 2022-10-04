This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The are…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Sunday. I…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand I…
For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…