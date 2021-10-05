Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
