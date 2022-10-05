Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The are…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a d…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand I…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Sunday. I…
For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.