Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.