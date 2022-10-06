Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
