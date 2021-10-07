This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
