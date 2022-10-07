Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The are…
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 39F. W…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand I…