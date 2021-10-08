Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.