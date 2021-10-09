This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
