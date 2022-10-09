Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.