Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
