For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizzli…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can …
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Monday. I…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high …
Grand Island's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a sizzli…