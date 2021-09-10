Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.