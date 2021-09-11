This evening in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Ho…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The Grand Island area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light…
This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projecte…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…