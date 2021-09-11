Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.