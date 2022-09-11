Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.