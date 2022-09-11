Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perf…
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95…
Hurricane Kay is lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with wind and rain as authorities open shelters and close some roads. Kay had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) late Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula beginning Thursday and possibly brush central Baja on Friday. Forecasters say there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Rain. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Folks i…
Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Some wind is e…
This evening in Grand Island: Generally fair. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It look…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Tuesday. Te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Grand Island folks should be p…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.