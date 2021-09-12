This evening in Grand Island: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
