Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

