Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

