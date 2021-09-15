Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
