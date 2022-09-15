Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.