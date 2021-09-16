Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies early. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later during the night. Low 63F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
