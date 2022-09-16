For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
