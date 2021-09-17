 Skip to main content
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

