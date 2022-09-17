Grand Island's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
