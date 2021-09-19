Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.