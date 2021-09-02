This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
