Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A few clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
