This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few showers during the day Thursday, but most will stay dry. The good chance of rain is tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what's in store for Friday in our weather update.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
For the drive home in Grand Island: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain…
Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Periods…
The Grand Island area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a per…
Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Gusty winds and small hail a…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.