Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south.