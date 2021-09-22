This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies early. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later during the night. Low 63…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be…
This evening in Grand Island: Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's tem…
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Grand Island…