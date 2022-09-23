This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
