This evening in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
