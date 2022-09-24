Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
