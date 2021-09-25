Grand Island's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Grand Island. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Grand Island area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot t…
This evening in Grand Island: Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's tem…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Grand Island area can expect a ver…
The Grand Island area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Toda…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be…