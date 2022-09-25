Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.