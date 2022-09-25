For the drive home in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Grand Island community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
