Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

