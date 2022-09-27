This evening in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Grand Island area. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
