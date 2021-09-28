Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Grand Island folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.