 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Grand Island will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts