Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.