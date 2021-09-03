This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's temperature in Grand Island will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
